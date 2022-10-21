The word Ragnarök is something special: over time it has had many meanings, almost all of which can be traced back to the Norse gods, but with a suffix that carried words such as destiny, destruction or fate, terms that have a lot in common but that at the same time change a lot the perception of the final meaning. God of War is a saga that has no uncertainties about the words, but which at the same time obtains and maintains that double meaning almost like a double life, the first we lived in Greece with Kratos and the latter, which sees Kratos together with Atreus looking for answers. And we got to experience the first few hours of God of War Ragnarök to get us some answers, in our first impressions. This article will be completely spoiler-freewe will only try to tell you our impressions and to give you some useful information on the new chapter of the series, the second set in Norse mythology, of God of War.

Where were we?

Let’s start with the basics: the game, more or less, starts from where the previous one ended. We will avoid spoilers: suffice it to say that once you’ve spent that hour and a half in a sort of proto-tutorial that serves to get your hand back, the title is not lost in nonsense as if the players do not remember what it is like to control theKratos Deity Assassin, since we are even granted almost all the arsenal we had at the end of the previous chapter. It is important to understand how unlike God of War, this one God of War Ragnarök both a continuation of the previous one as much as the 2 and 3 were a continuation of the first God of War. Seamlessly, the game tries and succeeds in making it all into one big journey, to the point we might even call it God of War Part II.

During the adventure we got to try one first phase of the game very interesting: the enemies are well diversified and the combos are a lot of fun to chain together. During a secondary mission related to the main one we were carrying out, we also had the opportunity to defeat a sort of optional elite boss that allowed us to unlock useful resourceswhile for the rest we wanted to see every inch of the map to discover every secret.

We can immediately tell you that, starting from these premises, God of War Ragnarök is full of collectibles for now, areas to discover and puzzles: mostly environmental, these will stand out between you and your final goal in order to require deeper reasoning than the simple “hit hard”. Leading hands itself requires reasoning, considering that moves, dodges and weapons will have to be handled intelligently in order to maximize damage and not die (even on standard difficulty).

Game System

In God of War Ragnarök you will have as always a great RPG component which will allow you to focus on some statistics rather than others, and which together with the runes and skills will give the player the opportunity to make Kratos your own warrior. The game will then offer you a fairly linear map – even if we have had the opportunity to take a ride in the water to reach secondary plots of land – where, however, you will have secrets to reveal and occasionally extra puzzles to solve. As for the combat, little has changed from a conceptual point of view: there is the possibility of chaining various combos, and certainly some interesting additions make it even more profound, but the feeling, as well as the one with history, will be of never having left Midgard.

Focused therefore on the truly satisfying combat system and on a deep plot, the way in which everything is starting for now is really intriguing: we are talking about plot ideas able to keep glued to the screen to see how it ends. We got to try a good portion of Ragnarökabout 5 hours, capable of presenting various game phases, including boss fights that only a God of War can offer, scenarios that become increasingly complex in having to kill enemies and very fun skills to show off in the field.

The right way

God of War Ragnarök is on a great path according to these first hours: everything that has been done well in the previous title arrogantly returns in this second, with a long way to go that if, at least, it will be the same or better than that covered in these first hours, then there will be to have fun. Those few details that have been shown to us in these hours are undoubtedly successful lay the foundations that, if they evolve as they should, they will really be able to show unique and perfect ideas for a series like that of God of War.

If there is a couple of critical issues to highlight, we could certainly talk about the enemiesalthough towards the end of this first test we had the opportunity to collide with a type of enemy with a different attack effect that adds a bit of “spice” to the challenge. Violent killings, on the other hand, are few and unoriginal, the ones Kratos did in dozens of different ways in previous games and now look quite similar to each other. Instead, the approaches are different, with enemies who now show improved intelligence and who exploit heights – at least those we killed – to attack from a distance and avoid the fury of Kratos.

Although we will talk about the technical sector in the review, we can say that God of War Ragnarök on PlayStation 5 it shows itself in a fantastic way: the plays of light and shadow that are created, the effects and the settings are so rich and detailed that you can feel them on your skin. The attention that the development team seems to have given to those new characters we discovered in these first hours is also suggestive: the inflections of dialogue, the presentations and the way in which they approach and move give that sense of depth that sometimes the previous trip did not give.

What we can say for now is that God of War Ragnarök it presents itself as an excellent starting point taken in correlation with the previous one. Expectations are high, but for what has now been shown they seem to be paying off: only the full review will tell us if we found ourselves in front of a glare of the Sun, which will burn the wings of this Icarus of Santa Monica Studio, or if instead we really have in front of us the representation of Ragnarok that only Kratos would be able to give us.