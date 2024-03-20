It is certainly among the most anticipated PlayStation games on PC God of War: Ragnarokwhich currently has not yet been announced by Sony in this version but whose arrival seems rather obvious, although we don't know when: a possible exit period However, it has emerged in recent hours from a leaker who is becoming famous these days, which pushes us to report this too rumor.
We are talking about Silknight, a character who suddenly came into the limelight for having announced in advance with great precision the announcement of Ghost of Tsushima on PC. Not much to establish his reliability, in fact, but enough to make him appear on discussion forums, Reddit and various sites with every release on X.
In this case, the character in question had his say on the possible release of God of War Ragnarok on PC: according to the leaker this should arrive in first quarter of 2025so the wait would still be long considering that it is a year away.
Maybe even in 2024?
Pressed a bit on the issue, the alleged leaker specified that a release in 2024 is not completely ruled out, but this would be rather difficult and considerable only in the event that Sony wanted to speed up the timetable, which is unlikely according to the source in question.
In fact, the timing would be in line with what Sony did with the previous chapter: released in 2018 on PS4, it only arrived in 2022, four years later, on PC. A launch in 2025 on PC for Ranarok would therefore represent a reduction in the wait, but it is also true that, in the meantime, Sony's support on PC has expanded and enriched considerably and waiting times have become much shorter, as we have also seen with Horizon Forbidden West.
