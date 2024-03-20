It is certainly among the most anticipated PlayStation games on PC God of War: Ragnarokwhich currently has not yet been announced by Sony in this version but whose arrival seems rather obvious, although we don't know when: a possible exit period However, it has emerged in recent hours from a leaker who is becoming famous these days, which pushes us to report this too rumor.

We are talking about Silknight, a character who suddenly came into the limelight for having announced in advance with great precision the announcement of Ghost of Tsushima on PC. Not much to establish his reliability, in fact, but enough to make him appear on discussion forums, Reddit and various sites with every release on X.

In this case, the character in question had his say on the possible release of God of War Ragnarok on PC: according to the leaker this should arrive in first quarter of 2025so the wait would still be long considering that it is a year away.