The first thing you should know about the New Game Plus for God of War Ragnarok is that now you will have new equipment, enchantments and more that are added in the most recent patch of this video game. When you finish the game, you will have access to this experience.

It must be emphasized that your equipment and weapons, as well as abilities, will be transferred from your previous save file so that you can use all the arsenal that you already had in the new game that you start.

It should be clear that there will be weapons that you won’t have access to and that’s because they are part of the narrative and until you reach a certain point, you get it. On the other hand, in NG+. Kratos and your enemies are now much more powerful and have a much higher level.

All your weapons can be converted into new versions that will give you additional levels of progression. You will also get money that can be used to buy new enchantments.

The new settings for God of War Ragnarok

In case you want to play in Give Me No Mercy either Give Me God of War, all bosses and mini bosses you will have Runic Armor. The strategic use of runes during fights can be the difference in a fight.

On the other hand, you will also have a new black and white render which gives the experience a certainly interesting aspect. On the other hand, among the new equipment we have the armor of Black Bear, Spartana, Ares and Zeus. You will also have a new Spartan shield and much more.

Many of the players who were waiting for this patch will now be happy that it was finally added and with so much content which will make the experience much more entertaining.