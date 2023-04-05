Santa Monica Studio has released a new update for God of War Ragnarok which introduces the long-awaited mode New Game + (NG+). This also offers various gameplay innovations, such as new equipment, and more. The update also introduces bug fixes, user interface changes, new Photo mode (facial expressions): the total weight is 847 MB. Let’s see all the details.

We specify that to talk about these innovations it is necessary to do some minor spoilers about the gameso if you haven’t played God of War Ragnarok and you don’t want any kind of preview, we advise you not to continue reading.

First of all, it is explained that New Game + of God of War Ragnarok will allow bring all equipment with you, including the Draupnir spear. However, this will not allow you to access the exclusive areas that are unlocked with it until you reach the right point in the plot after which they are normally available. Atreus’ sonic and bewitched arrows, on the other hand, will not be immediately available and for the same reason it will therefore not be possible to access areas in advance that require these skills. Basically, you can’t explore the game any differently. However, all character abilities obtained with XP and level up unlocked weapons will already be available, so you can continue to upgrade your character from where you left off.

Then there are various other interesting innovations, such as new equipment exclusive to New Game + mode of God of War Ragnarok. First of all, the Black Bear armor that Kratos wears at the beginning of the game has been introduced: the stats focus on Strength and Defense and have a perk that activates a series of Bifrost shards if you do a last dodge second. This armor is readily available and equipped at the start of NG+.

For those who want a little more challenge there is the Spartan armour, which basically strips Kratos from the hips up. This armor has no perks, has no stats, and is locked at Power level 1. If you like the look, you can of course transmute other armor to have this look but retain the stats. God of War Ragnarok Spartan armor can be bought for silver from the Huldra brothers.





The Spartan armor of God of War Ragnarok on the left and that of the Bear on the right

It then moves on toarmor of Ares and Zeusfrom God of War New Game+ (2018). Now they have a new look and new benefits. Ares focuses on Luck and allows you to release a healing stone when you hit an enemy. The Healing Stone also grants Rage as well, and has a larger burst. It is obtained in exchange for silver from the Huldra brothers.

The one of Zeus increases melee and runic damage, but also increases the damage suffered: a single hit can be enough to eliminate us. Obtained by defeating the Valkyrie Queen Gná and completing certain Remnants of Asgard in an NG+ save.

Then there is it Spartan Asp shield, similar to the Guardian’s Shield (round) but greatly reduces the time frame for the parry: it is therefore more difficult to parry, but more damage is done. It is bought for silver from the Huldra brothers.

Besides, there are new appearances for 13 of the existing armors, which can be purchased from the Huldra Brothers and can be applied to any level 9+ armor. The new Berserker armor look can be obtained after defeating the Berserker King in God of War Ragnarok NG+.

But it doesn’t end there because there is also a new maximum equipment level in NG+ of God of War Ragnarok. Level 9 armor and weapons can be converted to the Plus version, with further progression. With each conversion you also get a gold coin which allows you to buy new spells, which take effects of round armor or shields and allow you to place them in the amulet. New spells will also be unlocked by defeating Berserker souls in NG+.

Then there are also the Burdens, new spells that activate malus on Kratos, for those who want an additional challenge. Then there are new features such as Platinum level trials, more Yggdrasill dew (obtained from Norn Caches in NG+) and the ability to upgrade existing skill mod tokens by spending XP.

It’s still. The arena of Niflheim God of War Ragnarok NG+ introduces new enemies and allies (Freya, Brok, Sindri, Angrboda, Ingrid, Thor, and Thrúd). Additionally, the optional final bosses and a couple of optional mini-bosses (The Hateful and the Ormstunga) have been updated to offer an additional challenge. On the No Mercy and True God of War difficulty levels, bosses and mini-bosses have Runic Armor bonuses. There will also be Elite enemies in No Mercy (previously exclusive to A True God of War).

Finally, there is also a new black and white graphics modealso available in the standard game and not only in New Game + of God of War Ragnarok.

