LeBron James is the protagonist together with his son of the new spot from God of War Ragnarok: in this case the basketball star dressed as Kratos to promote the launch of the game.

The hilarious spot of God of War Ragnarok with Ben Stiller and John Travolta was therefore only the beginning and who knows, maybe we will also see in the coming days new videos with the two actors and their children.

In this case, LeBron compares being a parent to a basketball game, but also including the gameplay of God of War in the speech and saying that he will also be dressed in this way for the next match, including the Ax of Leviathan.

Sony’s highest-rated PS5 exclusive at the moment, God of War Ragnarok seems to be doing really well in terms of performance as well. salesand the first information from the UK is sensational.

