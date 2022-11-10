According to TwistedVoxel, some players who have purchased the Collector’s Edition of God of War Ragnarok they claim that inside the packaging is absent the game. The problem reported by several buyers of the PS5 Official Bundle launched by Sony, who ended up with the PS4 version of the title.

According to the reports of those who bought the Collector’s Edition of God of War Ragnarok inside the package is missing the download code of the digital version.

In the case of bundles with PS5 instead the code is there, but it allows you to download PS4 version only, contrary to what is indicated on the console packaging. The problem in this case is that the upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version of God of War: Ragnarok is not free and therefore users are basically forced to pay an additional 10 euros to play the current-gen version or wait for the intervention. Official PlayStation Support.

Other reports on social media speak of Steelbooks absent in the Jotnar Edition or double vouchers for downloading additional content. A Twitter account was even opened, called “GOW Collector’s Edition Mishap!” that in these hours is sharing the worries of users.

We specify that the reported problems concern only part of the players and not all, fortunately. However, some annoying setbacks remain, which we hope Sony PlayStation’s assistance and retailers will be able to resolve in a timely manner.

Have you also encountered similar problems? Let us know in the comments.