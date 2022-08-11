Fans of God of War they can consider themselves lucky, because after months of debates about its release this year or next, we now finally have confirmation that the long-awaited game will be released this November on PS4 and PS5. This has led fans to honor this news in several ways, such as in Taipei where a sand sculpture of Kratos and Atreus was created.

However, the truth is that the launch of God of War Ragnarok it is not welcomed in the same way by everyone, since if we take into account the enormous potential that this title has to sell millions of copies in a few days, it is logical to think that some companies have no intention of releasing games in the first days of November. In this regard, it seems that the release of God of War Ragnarok is moving things a bit in the videogame field.

Kinda Funny’s Tim Gettys said there are studios “scared” of God of War Ragnarok, commenting that they’ve received a series of calls in which development teams have postponed their releases to make room for the Santa Monica Studio title.

God of War Ragnarök might be so big, that games are moving out of their way! YT: https://t.co/swkoGkvAx4

Podcast: https://t.co/Aq3vqlZEYv pic.twitter.com/1VqpOOkiQN – Kinda Funny (@KindaFunnyVids) August 9, 2022



It should be noted that no specific names have been given of postponed games, but recently we were able to see that Forspoken has changed its launch date. Despite this Skull and Bones for example will be released on November 8, a day before God of War Ragnarok which instead will be available on November 9th.

Source: ComicBook