God of War Ragnarok is fast approaching, with the November launch date that will put an end to years of waiting.

Although the game has entered the gold phase, the study SIE Santa Monica is continuing to work on it behind the scenes to further improve it and fix bugs, and a recent update that appeared on PlayStation Network may have revealed how much the day one patch will weigh.

The Twitter page @PlaystationSize, which routinely tracks updates made to the PSN backend, recently reported the weight of the 1.01 update for the PS4 version of God of War Ragnarok. The patch is expected to weigh 18.4GB, which, of course, means the game will receive a substantial update on day one. It remains to be seen whether a similarly sized update will also be proposed for the PS5 version.

A previous report suggested that the base size of God of War Ragnarok on PS4 will be over 90GB.

God of War Ragnarok will launch on PS5 and PS4 on November 9th.

Source: Gamingbolt.