The Norse saga of the God of War series will end with God of War Ragnarokdue out in a couple of weeks, but one of the main creators of the game has revealed that the battle of Kratos and his son against the forces of Odin has almost become a trilogy in its own right.

In a new video titled God of War Ragnarok – Shaping the Story, the screenwriter Richard Gaubert and other prominent members of the development team explain how we will go from the finale of the latest God of War title to what lies ahead. But it was Gaubert himself who broke the news of how the saga could span three games.

“Whether the Norse Saga was going to be a trilogy or just two games was a topic we talked about a lot“explains Gaubert around seven and a half minutes of the video.”There were obviously pros and cons to both approaches“, although in the end it was Cory Barlog who decided to end the saga with the finale of the second game.

This left the development team with the problem of figuring out how to effectively reach the conclusion of the story in a single game, he explained Ariel Angelotti, senior producer for storytelling. “How do we carry the story forward and then have a great time at the end of the game?“.

The answer, it seems, is: go big. Ragnarok is a much larger game than Angelotti and the team had anticipated, with far more plot lines and character development than originally planned. Although this decision, coupled with the stress of scheduling motion capture with the actors in the midst of a pandemic, has put the team under tremendous pressure, Angelotti believes the result is a great show for the players. “In the end, the result will be big and epic“.

Ragnarok will take place a few years after the 2018 God of War finale, featuring Kratos’ teenage son Atreus. As a result of their actions, a war is brewing involving the Norse gods, giants, elves, dwarves and already deceased people. “They are all destined to fight in a battle that basically ends the world“said Angelotti.

Finally, Gaubert defines the game “incredibly complete“, from art to settings, from fighting to sound engineering.

God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9th exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: Dualshockers.