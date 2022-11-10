Find all Lost Lindwyrm it is part of a Favor that Ratatoskr asks Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. In this guide we will show you all the places you will need to reach to complete this secondary quest. Before you can start the hunt for the lost Lindwyrms, you’ll need to complete the game’s ninth main quest. After that, go to Sindri’s house and talk to Ratatoskr.

The first step to progress in the God of War Ragnarok Favor is very simple, you need to get the trap with which Kratos will take the Lindwyrms. He gets it by talking to Ratatoskr. From here on you will have to go to the capture: know that the Lindwyrm can be found at Cracks of the Yggdrasilbetween Svartalfheim and Vanaheim. They will start appearing even before the Favorbut you can only interact with it after taking the quest.

Without further ado, here’s where to find them:

The Forge Svartalfheim : Can be found on a board after receiving and learning how to use the Draupnir Lance for the crossing.

Alberic pit, Svartalfheim : on an edge after completing the boss fight with Ormstunga

Alberich Island Svartalfheim : on the platform between the two islands

: on the platform between the two islands Core Svartalfheim : next to the Mystical Portal, which can be reached after climbing with the Lance Draupnir

: next to the Mystical Portal, which can be reached after climbing with the Lance Draupnir The Plains Vanaheim : in the corner of the area where you fight the Crimson Scary Dragon

: in the corner of the area where you fight the Crimson Scary Dragon The Plains, Vanaheim: near the Celestial Altar in the Eastern Plains

UOnce you have all 6 Lindwyrms you just have to go back to Sindri’s house and talk to Ratatoskr twice. The first time Kratos will give all the Lindwyrms and the second time he will put an end to the God of War Ragnarok quest.