The next-gen console has now been out for two years, however Sony has a hard time fully embracing it and abounding the glorious PlayStation 4 to its fate, continuing to produce its flagship titles for both this console and PlayStation 5. In in particular we are talking about the case of God of War Ragnarok, which will be yet another cross-gen title. We could talk about this choice for a long time, on the correctness of this choice, on the limitations it entails in the new titles, but Sony Santa Monica itself takes stock of the discussion.

In fact, during an interview with Eurogamer.net, the company’s animator director, Bruno Velazquez, provides a clear and clear answer on the subject, telling how the company has worked to create the best PlayStation 4 game possible, with the PlayStation 5 features that are the classic icing on the cake.

“As for Ragnarök, from the beginning we knew it was going to be a PS4 game, because we wanted to support the fanbase – we had so many people who enjoyed the game on PS4. So from the start we knew this was going to be a game for PS4. We will make the best PS4 game we can make. Our goal was to surpass God of War 2018 in every possible way. The PS5 version is just the icing on the cake. So our goal has been to make the best game. for PS4; pushing on fidelity, on content, on completing the story we started – that was our primary focus. PS5, such as haptic feedback, 3D audio, higher frame-rate and graphics and textures It’s the icing on the cake. So obviously, the PS5 version will be the best way to try it, but the PS4 version will be one of the games that will push the PS4 to the max. Adopting this philosophy and learning about it. occio helped us set goals for ourselves, that we want to make a great PS4 experience and an even better PS5 experience. “.

Source: Wccftech