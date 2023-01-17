In God of War Ragnarok (here you find our review) there are several legendary chests which can reward interesting items: from runes for weapons up to and pieces of equipmentall very useful always to kill.

In this guide we will explain how to get them all and where to find them, But always watch out for spoilersso proceed at your own risk.

Midgard

Dilapidated outpost

You will come across the Legendary Chest simply by continuing towards the highest area of ​​the Crumbling Outpost.

The Lost Treasure

To get this chest, climb up on Tyr’s giant shield and block it with the pillar on the right. Now go down and move the shield to the right, which will obviously freeze.

Lower the grate and freeze the two gears, use the ax on the first and then the arrows to freeze it well, then throw the weapon on the second. Now hurry up and go get the cashier!

The Rowers

Once you’ve unlocked the rowers’ area in its entirety, getting the chest will be a piece of cake.

Den of Bandits

In full view in the right area, in the room next to that of the Norn chest.

Den of Bandits

Prominent in the hallway.

Well of Urd

After breaking the Norns illusion, head left just before you reach the top. You’ll notice a rock wall that can be broken with a spear, do so and you’ll find the chest.

Alfheim

The Strond

Past the barricade with the twilight stones and drop down to the left to find the chest.

Temple of Light

The first chest in the temple is impossible to miss.

The second is in front of the light barrier where it will be necessary to turn the wheel to lower the pendant with the stone. Instead of sending it down, send it up, throw the ax at it and drive it into the wall inside the cage with the chest.

The third one is in the area where Tyr will jump far across the gap, go left to find him in front of you.

Dry Lands

In the cave to the right of the passage where you enter the area, along the wall. To open it you will have to free it from the roots by bouncing the ax on the purple stone in the upper left.

The second is found in the cave made with the skull of the monster.

The third one is located in the building north of the area, it is easy to find and open.

Below

Along the way before exiting the cave.

The Forbidden Sands

At the southernmost point of the area: enter the cave and use Freya’s arrows and blades to set fire to the roots.

The second chest is inside the elven shrine, above the table area.

The tunnels

Explore the second area where the enemies came out, try to climb as much as possible to find the chest.

The second chest is along the way, you can’t miss it.

Niflheim

All the chests can be unlocked slowly by completing the mission The Eyes of Odin, here is our guide on how to do it.

Helheim

When you visit the kingdom with Atreus and Thrud:

The first chest Right after defeating the Helwalkers, step onto a wooden platform and backtrack to find the chest.

The second chest can be found on the main road.

When you visit the kingdom with Kratos and Atreus:

Helgrind

When you’re standing on Helgrind’s Bridge, on the center left you’ll notice a pillar of another bridge that you can throw a spear over to create a handhold and reach the platform with the chest.

You will find the second chest on the main road just before the fight with Garm.

Muspelheim

The Crucible

In this area there will be 15 legendary chests, each one will be given to you as a reward as you complete the tests, here is our dedicated guide.

Svartalfheim

Wetlands of Aurvangar

After unlocking the wheel to go with the canoe, find the chest on the beach located to the left.

Nidavellir

Use the spear to climb a ledge north of the inn, just above it is the chest.

Alberich Island

You can find it on top of the central island of the area.

Althjof plant

Arrived above the plant use the sound arrows to break the barrels on the right. Continue along the path and use the crane to break the wall and access the chest.

Modvitnir plant

The chest is at the top of the tower.

Lingbakr Island

You will get it after completing the mission “The Weight of Chains”

Alberich pit

Find the chest at the start of the tunnel, but you’ll need to use a bomb on the debris to free it.

The second chest you will find when you complete the area.

The Forge

You will find the chest along your way.

Jarnsmida Mines

When Sindri has given you the lamps, use the Blades of Chaos to move the crane, once unlocked, wait for the stone block to stop to climb on it. Freeze the geyser and wait until you get upstairs where you will find the chest.

Core

Find the first chest in Draugr’s Lair.

To access the second chest you will need to access the side of the Jarnsmida mines. Go through the mystical passage in the area and go through the tunnel to the left. Follow the path normally until you find the chest.

Myrkr Gallery

You will unlock this chest after talking to Sindri, just free it from the brambles using the Blades of Chaos.

Jotunheim

The first chest you will naturally find on the main path.

The second chest, on the other hand, you can get after you throw the stones into the water. Stay left along the path to find the handhold with the Arch, follow the path to find her chest.

The third chest is in the cave where you will have to look for Husk nests.

Vanaheim

Southern Lands

You will find the chest in the area to the left of the destroyed market, you will have to go through a hole in the wall.

Freyr’s Camp

Just jump over the river to get the first chest.

North of the camp in the area where you will fight the Ancient One.

Abandoned village

After Draugr’s lair, go into the cave to find the chest.

For the second chest, pay attention as you leave the village, you will notice a wooden platform on the right. After freezing the poison you can get the chest.

The third chest will be accessible after defeating Fiske, drop down and enter the cave on the right. Follow the normal path to arrive in front of the cashier.

Pilgrim’s Landing

After lowering the second bridge, use the ax to unhook the chandelier on the right near the trees. After completing the small environmental puzzle you will find the chest.

Noatun’s Garden

To the left of the initial beach.

Rupestrian ruins

You will find the chest after going through the Veiled Passage area and exiting the cave at the end.

Vanir Altar

You will find the chest on the normal game path.

The Plains

The chest will be located in the same area where you found the “War Victim: The Scroll” side-quest item.

The Jungle

When you’re going to face the dragon in the “Trail of the Dead” mission, pay attention to a platform overgrown with brambles. Set everything on fire to unlock the chest.

You will find the second chest in the area in the dragon’s lair.