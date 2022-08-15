With god of war ragnarok With only a couple of months to go, fans can’t wait another second to get their hands on this title. Unfortunately, this time will get heavier, as the first leaks of the game have begun to circulate online.

Recently, Dusk Gollem, a famous insider recognized for his premature information in a horror series, pointed out that several details about the history of god of war ragnarok have begun to circulate in various internet circleslike Reddit and ReseEra.

(1/3) I’m starting to get a small collection of insider shit on God of War: Ragnarok, & I have no idea what to do with it. Funnily enough, I haven’t played the franchise yet, so a lot of the tidbits I know is all Greek to me (pun slightly intended). Lots of Nordic terms I kinda’ — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 13, 2022

Although at the moment there are no specific details, the insider has indicated that he has already seen the design of some of the most important mythological figures in the game, which will not be named to avoid ruining the experience for all those who wish to enjoy this adventure without any spoilers. Nevertheless, The possibility that this information will increase as we get closer to the release of this installment is not ruled out..

We remind you that god of war ragnarok will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. On related topics, it seems that the release of this game has caused the delay of other titles. Similarly, there is already a synopsis for this installment.

Via: Dusk Golem