Weeks go by and fans of PlayStation are quite excited for one reason in particular, the official launch of god of war ragnarok for consoles PS5 also in PS4. And so that the wait becomes less disturbing, Sony has released the official launch trailer in which they show us specific moments of the game of Santa Monica.

Specifically, it is a compilation of what we have already seen in other previews, with battles involving Kratos Y Atreus, and where we are presented with the new game mechanics that we will find. For its part, there are small clips of monsters that have not been shown before, so fans are going to be happy with the variety of enemies.

Check it out here:

To be a video game PS4 looks great, and you can certainly appreciate that the machine 2013 it is giving its full potential to show landscapes, characters, enemies and more details. Sure, possibly they are revealing images to us directly from PS5but according to the first impressions of the press, there are not many abysmal differences.

Remember that god of war ragnarok the next one is released November 9 for PS4 Y PS5.

Via: PlayStation

editor’s note: Sony has high hopes for this second part of Kratos’ adventures, and it’s not for nothing, after all the 2018 game became a success, so having more history will not leave fans indifferent.