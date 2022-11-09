Well it’s back: here’s the new mythology, that’s it God of War!

Four years later, Santa Monica is back to work on Scandinavian gods by publishing, for Sony Interactive Entertainment, the new chapter: “God of War Ragnarok“, Available from today, November 9, for both PS5 and PS4.

In the new chapter, here are once again the protagonists of the last chapter: Kratos and Atreusengaged in the journey of the Nine Kingdomsseeking answers as the Asgardians prepare for Ragnarok.

Ragnarok is nothing more than a prophesied war that will end the world of the gods, and the life of Odin.

A rift to the nine realms has opened in New York City. #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/S1defOoyFV – PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 8, 2022

Along the way you will be able to explore mythical and breathtaking landscapes facing fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.

The firm also provided some marketing strategies in a big way to promote one of the most anticipated exclusives ever, in fact here is that the same gate of the Nine Kingdoms is overturned in the great New York subway!

In the last few hours, in fact, wagons customized with the game logo have appeared, the faces of Kratos and Atreusbut not only: also logos and writings in huge advertising billboards in subway stops and in New York train stations.

What role do Kratos and Atreus play in all of this? They will have to choose between their own salvation and that of the Nine Kingdoms.

To realize the new chapter of the saga, the studio also worked during the pandemic, relying on the work from home of the whole team that gave life to the new adventure dedicated to Scandinavian mythology.

When we decided to continue the 2018 God of War story, we thought it would be cool, but it all got so “serious” in no time. By now we know a lot of stories about the meaning of working from home and in no way did we want remote working to become the norm. Along the way, the circumstances of the world seemed perfectly related to our themes, so the team began to come together around the idea of ​​building a ‘blanket’ to comfort the players.

At this link, moreover, it is possible to read the review of the new chapter on Asgardian divinities.