God of War Ragnarokpublished on November 9th of last year, it was certainly among the most popular games of the 2022. Months after the official release it seems that there are still some very interesting little backgrounds that are slowly coming to the surface. One of the questions about the plot of the game that all the fans have surely asked themselves at least once we are quite sure is related to the famous mural that appeared towards the end of God of War and at the beginning of Ragnarok.

The drawings representing the death of Kratos they let everyone believe in a plausible death of the protagonist in the second title which, as we all know, never happened. During an interview given to MinnMaxthe actor Matt Sophos expresses itself on the matter, finally giving an answer to the big question.

It seems that at the beginning the death of Kratos was really planned, the Slayer of gods should have lost his life during the clash with Thor and then in one of the first parts of the game. After that it would be up to Atreus head to the underworld with the aim of bringing his father back to life. A rather interesting idea but which was then rejected by the director Eric Williams as a theme that has been treated too much in the course of the saga. The team seems to have actually liked the choice a lot, Norse mythology believes a lot in fate and Kratos is there precisely to prove its invalidity and break this certainty.