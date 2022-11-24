God of War Ragnarok was reviewed in the latest issue of the English magazine EDGEtaking home only one 6/10: the same, controversial vote that was assigned to the title of Santa Monica Studio in the much talked about review of IGN Korea.

You will recall that that article generated controversy to the point of resulting in death threats to the author of the review, but in this case we imagine that things will be different, since EDGE is well known for expressing counter-current assessmentslet’s say so.

In the case of God of War Ragnarok the votes of the international press celebrated a masterpiece, with a metascore currently equal to 94 which leaves very little doubt on the extraordinary quality of the exclusive PlayStation which arrived in stores last November 9th.

As if that weren’t enough, the public response was also eloquent, as God of War Ragnarok had the best launch of any PlayStation first party, scoring well 5.1 million copies sold during the first week.

What are however the criticisms what does the EDGE review move towards the game? There is talk of many good ideas, some of which however are poorly implemented, and of a too segmented structure, far from the idea of ​​a true open world and with an abundance of fetch quests to make up the number.

The author of the article also talks about the history as ambitious but ultimately inconclusive, heralding themes that actually clash with the action on the screen, while the gameplay often ends up becoming repetitive.

Find a very different point of view in our review of God of War Ragnarok.