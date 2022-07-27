Although 2022 saw a number of postponements including Starfield or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wildthere are still some games that will arrive this year instead.

One of them is God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to the title originally released on PS4 in 2018 that reinvented the legendary PlayStation saga. Kratos and Atreus will return in November under great fanfare and there are not a few fans who are looking forward to getting their hands on the game.

The eagerly awaited user group also includes Xbox players, starting with the company’s CEO Phil Spencerwho recently posted on Twitter his desire to play the title developed by Santa Monica Studios.

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now …. FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you’d show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) July 26, 2022



As we can see the manager, one of the best known faces in the video game industry, has revealed a list of some of his favorite, recently played, most anticipated games and more. Under the heading “game you want to play soon” there is God of War Ragnarok.

We remind you that God of War Ragnarok will be available on November 9 on PS4 and PS5.

Source: Pure Xbox