From the xbox twitter account Phil Spencer fills out a questionnaire for gamers. The questionnaire asks for things like “first video game”, “favorite game” et cetera. Phil starts with his first video game: Pong, already from this we can see his experience as a gamer, Pong was the first video game put on the market. His last video game was Road 96, a 90s-style narrative adventure.

Continuing with his favorite game he mentions Robotron 2084, a first person shooter released in 1982. His game of the moment is Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels, the first expansion for the fifth chapter of the famous racing game. Here comes the moment of the game he most awaited and it is here that Phil drops the bomb quoting God of War Ragnarok. Phil has never fueled the flames of the console war and indeed has always filled the games of the rival house with flattery. It is therefore not surprising that Phil, with his gamer heart, is really looking forward to the new sequel to one of the most important Sony exclusives.

He concludes by describing the title that would make a caveman play, therefore a stranger to videogame reality, Lumines, a series of puzzle video games in his opinion “perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability.”

What can I say, thanks to this post on twitter, we were able to know a little better the tastes of one of the greatest video game experts in the world. To delve even deeper into Phil Spencer’s child heart.