God of War Ragnarok, released just two days ago, on November 9, 2022, has already sold more copies at launch than any other game in the series. According to forecasts, the new adventure of Kratos should have beaten this record within a week of launch, but this prediction was only beaten in the first two days of its release in United Kingdomregarding the physical edition of the game.

This means that God of War Ragnarok will surely be the best-selling physical game of the week, and is the fourth installment of the saga to achieve this goal. The sales of the first day have even surpassed the sales of any other chapter in the franchise, which is truly absurd when you think that the saga of God of War it made its appearance back in 2005, and counts, if we consider the compilations and spin-offs, 12 games in total.

The huge success of God of War Ragnarokcertainly helped by the fact that it is the first chapter to experience a launch cross-genshows that the saga that sees the protagonist Kratos is living a second youth, four years after the release of the reboot published in 2018. We too have reviewed the title developed by Santa Monica Studioevaluating it with an excellent 9.5 out of 10.