Today Instant Gaming is offering God of War: Ragnarok on sale at an attractive price.
If you are a fan of action titles, today’s offer could be just what you need. Instant Gaming offers you God of War: Ragnarokthe latest chapter of the successful series, with a discount of about 5 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.
God of War: Ragnarok is available on offer at Instant Gaming for only 55.99 euros (45.89 euros + VAT), compared to the 60 euros of the list price. We remind you that this is the Steam version of the gameso we recommend that you first install the appropriate client to launch the title correctly.
Welcome back to Norse mythology
God of War: Ragnarok is effectively a direct sequel to God of War, a major reboot originally released in 2018 for PlayStation 4. In God of War Ragnarok you will find yourself playing as both Kratos And Atreusfurther deepening the father/son relationship.
During the game you will find yourself facing a myriad of enemies of different types, with a even more refined combat system compared to the previous chapter, thanks above all to the presence of new skills to unlock. For further information and details regarding the game, we refer you to our review.
Don’t miss the best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
#God #War #Ragnarok #sale #Instant #Gaming
Leave a Reply