Santa Monica Studio, currently working on God of War Ragnarok, is looking for a new one Brand Manager. The hired person will have to take care of the trading strategy of the game both for launch and later.

As indicated by Zuby_Tech on Twitter“The Brand Manager will have to lead the development and execution of the brand and business strategy for the biggest game of the year and continue to follow the legendary franchise after release.”

The director of the Global Brand Marketing division at PlayStation, he reports the job ad himself and says: “Help us publish God of War Ragnarok.” The Santa Monica Studio post states that the Brand Manager will have to “work with exclusive games (and yes, that means God of War)!”. These words also seem to imply that the work will then also be linked to other games of the Californian team.

Considering that the team is now looking for a person to coordinate the marketing campaign for God of War Ragnarok, the hope is that the release is definitively confirmed for 2022. Several times Santa Monica has reiterated that the game will arrive this year, but obviously the risk of a postponement is always around the corner, even Jason Schreier says that no game has a certain release date at this time.

