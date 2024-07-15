Amazon’s Prime Day deals feature tons of discounted games, including God of War: Ragnarok. Kratos and Atreus’ latest adventure is offered in PS5 version discounted by 50% compared to the standard price. If you are interested, you can reach the game page at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The standard price of God of War: Ragnarok is 80.99 euros, while Prime members can currently purchase it for just 40.59 euros, with a reduction of practically 40 euros. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazontherefore it includes the fast shipping options offered by the platform.
A new adventure with Kratos and Atreus
God of War: Ragnarok is a third person action with RPG elements exclusively for PlayStation consoles that continues the adventures of the Spartan Kratos and his son Atreus in a setting inspired by Norse mythology. The story takes place three years after the previous chapter, on the eve of Ragnarok, the event that according to legend will bring the end of the world and to which the two protagonists are bound by destiny.
The game retains the brutal combat system and exploration of the fantastical Norse kingdoms, presenting an even greater number of enemies, weapons, optional activities, environments and different situations than the previous chapter, thus offering much greater variety. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of God of War: Ragnarok.
