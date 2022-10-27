Sony released the launch trailer for God of War Ragnarok. The game will debut on November 9 with versions for PS4 and PS5, and several gameplay scenes were shown in the video.

You can observe impressive moments in the latest content shared by Santa Monica Studio. To add to the hype, players can see the exploration with the sled pulled by the wolves, Freya’s assault on Kratos, Odin’s visit to Atreus and, of course, the presence of Thor and Tyr.

In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus must find a way to stop the Nordic apocalypse. While the Phantom of Sparta is more cautious with everything that has happened, his son is filled with doubts about his participation in the upcoming war.

Meanwhile, Odin and the Asgardian forces prepare to find a way to stop the onslaught of the two. Together with Odin, Freya and Thor seek revenge after Kratos and the boy damage their family.

As mentioned, God of War Ragnarok will be available from November 9th: the game will have a photo mode that will be added at a later time.

