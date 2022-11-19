The Game Awards 2022 is one of the loudest awards conferences of the year, but it’s not the only one. It just aired recently BIGa Spanish award ceremony, which decided which is the Game of the Year 2022. The GOTY He went to God of War Ragnarok, the action adventure from Santa Monica Studio. Furthermore, the game also won the award for Best Narrative Design.

With these two awards, God of War Ragnarok is already starting to warm up for the December event, which as an English-language event with an international audience will be a little more considered than the BIGs. However, a prize is always a prize and Santa Monica Studio can certainly rejoice in the appreciation received.

Speaking instead of The Game Awards 2022, God of War Ragnarok will have to succeed against many other weight games. The list also includes Elden Ring, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon Forbidden West and A Plague Tale Requiem.

The candidates are all names of a certain weight, but the general impression is that the real fight both between the very recent God of War Ragnarok and the “older” Elden Ring, released in February. Both have a more than positive history behind them, given that God of War (2018) won the Game of the Year award, while Miyazaki won the GOTY in 2019 with Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.

Both teams hope to have the upper hand. We will have to wait for the award ceremony to see which game has attracted the most favor from the voting press.