God of War Ragnarok hit the box office in United Kingdom and even, according to GfK data, it recorded the best launch ever in the history of the Sony Santa Monica franchise, with a big departure from the God of War of 2018, the previous holder of the record. Just think, more copies of Ragnarok were sold in the UK on day one than any other chapter in a whole week.

“God of War Ragnarok will debut at # 1 and is the first cross-gen title in the series,” says GfK boss Donald Bloch. “Retail sales of the D1 were already greater than any other result recorded by a game in the franchise in an entire week.”

This is certainly impressive when we consider that the percentage of gamers buying digitally today is much higher than in 2018. Bloch added that 55% of PS5 console sales this week in the UK are bundles with God of War Ragnarok.

As GamesIndustry.biz reports, God of War Ragnarok is the fourth game in the series to reach the top of the UK retail market at launch, after God of War 2, God of War 3 and God of War (2018). To date, the franchise has 12 games, of which 6 main chapters on home consoles, two portable games and the rest consisting of remasters.

God of War Ragnarok is available from November 9 on PS5 and PS4.