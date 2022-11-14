God of War Ragnarok is getting talked about these days, as you might expect. The Santa Monica Studio game has just been released and the worldwide reviews are extremely positive. But above all what is talked about is the fact that the game doesn’t have much patience, in a sense, when it comes to solve the puzzles.

Like the previous chapter, in God of War Ragnarok there are a number of sections where you need to solve small puzzles, basically related to the use of Kratos’ weapons. We’re not talking about particularly complex puzzles on average, but they’re never too direct either. We need to notice a number of elements in the environment, understand how to interact with them and do it. This takes more than a few moments, maybe even a minute or two, especially in those sections that are a bit more elaborate or that require a solution that hasn’t been used for a while.

The problem, for many, is that at this stage God of War Ragnarok is all too quick to make a suggestion to his player. Characters along with Kratos will quickly start making suggestions, not always too direct, but still relevant enough.

Between one fight and another, the ax of God of War Ragnarok is at the service of the mind and not the arm

Why does this happen? Assuming Santa Monica Studio doesn’t think it’s normal to solve any puzzle in seconds, our idea is that its priority is to don’t block the player. Finding yourself in an area, clearly seeing that there is something to do and not understanding how it can be very frustrating, especially considering that those who buy God of War Ragnarok do it not to hit bells with an ax and move cranes, but to fight. .

The average God of War Ragnarok player it is not the user who comments online and responds to polls on how invasive the aid is, but the consumer who has seen the trailer in which Kratos tears apart a draugr and can’t wait to do the same. Aids are for that type of user and the others just stay in the middle.

Let’s take a first-person example: the writer plays ai for fun puzzle game and he has no problem spending 15 minutes in a Portal-like room of the moment, with the controller resting on his side while he thinks about the solution, perhaps even with the game paused.

In God of War Ragnarok, however, after a couple of minutes it turns out easily annoyed in not understanding what to do, because the experience one is looking for is another. The game has to move forward, it has to be fluid and you can’t stay too still in the same spot. Of course, maybe we would have liked, for example, the possibility of activating the help manually, instead of receiving the explanation from the game, if only to feel in control.





On the right, a player who hasn’t had time to think about the God of War Ragnarok puzzle

The truth, however, is that i tips are helpful for most people and improve the experience even when they seem to have ruined the puzzle phase a bit. Not for everyone, perhaps, but for the most part it is. The point, however, is that a game like God of War Ragnarok should really try to please everyone.

The solution is therefore very clear: for situations of this type, there should be some accessibility options very thorough. God of War Ragnarok, among other things, does not design the accessibility options and offers several very interesting ones even for those without disabilities. An example is the ability to automatically collect resources out of combat, so you don’t have to press the button every single time: we found it very pleasant.

Having more control over the aids would have been just as nice, but let’s admit that once we get past the puzzle we don’t really care if we solved it by ourselves or with a hint of the game; the priorities in God of War Ragnarok are other.

