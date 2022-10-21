The previews of God of War Ragnarok have been released (including ours), revealing many new details about the much anticipated Santa Monica Studio sequel. Now through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, the team reveals other interesting details about the game.

The first is PS5’s support for DualSense. One sequence sees the player using a dog sled to escape from an avalanche. During this, the apritc feedback conveys all the different sensations, be it the deep roar of the oncoming snow or small pieces rolling.

In terms of combat options, there is a lot to look forward to. For example, we can see death from above, where Kratos can fall off a cliff and jump off to bump into enemies, stunning them in the meantime. Holding Triangle applies the Frost Awaken buff to the ax’s next melee or ranged attack. If you hit R1 when the buff is applied, Kratos will use Frozen Breach, which swings widely and hits enemies with Frost status.

On the other hand, if you aim and press R1, Frozen Spike goes wild. It will cause the Leviathan’s ax to create a blast of frost when it hits a target after being thrown. Flame Whiplash will be available for Blades of Chaos and is a great way to inflict Fire damage on enemies.

Brok and Sindri will upgrade Kratos’ weapons by providing new armor. A new service they offer is a chest with lost items. If you leave assets lying around by mistake, they will recover them, allowing you to claim them later. Weapon and armor customization is still available, as players will insert gems into the Leviathan ax for different attacks.

Killing The Huntress, a powerful stalker, grants Winter’s Bite, a light runic attack that creates ice around the ax and deals more damage. It is also possible to unlock a “flaming uppercut style attack” for Blades of Chaos. Due to the damage to the Guardian’s Shield, Kratos can choose between two new shields: the Stone Wall Shield and the Dauntless Shield.

God of War Ragnarok will be available on PS4 and PS5 from November 9th.

Source: PlayStation Blog