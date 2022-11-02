In view of the upcoming launch of God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio revealed more and more about the highly anticipated sequel.

Much of this information was provided through a series of behind-the-scenes videos, which covered a variety of topics, from the process of creating the game’s story to expanding its combat mechanics.

Now a new video of the series has been released, which focuses on the design of the characters and creatures that we will encounter in the course of the adventure.

In the video, members of the development team talk about a number of characters, including Brok, Sindri and others in the realm of the Dwarves of Svartalfheim, while several creatures are also shown.

New details have also been revealed about the kingdom itself, which will see players travel across a number of different biomes, from wetlands and mountain springs to mines and more.

God of War Ragnarok will launch on PS5 and PS4 on November 9th.

Source: Gamingbolt.