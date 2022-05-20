Twitter user GermanStrands posted a comparison between two images of God of War: RagnarokPS5 version, one taken from the material shown in 2021, and the other from 2022. The goal is to emphasize the graphical improvements made by Sony Santa Monica.

As you can see, the 2022 version of the game turns out to be more defined and full of details. It must be said that it is probably a remodeling of the lighting system and some graphic elements, such as the fog, which in the new version improve the glance, creating a richer image.

It should also be emphasized how difficult it is to give a too articulate judgment due to the terrible compression of the Twitter videos, which clearly worsens the quality of the images. Aside from all this, this is a good way to understand why development teams are often reluctant to show games before they’re practically ready, as they can practically touch up until launch day.

For the rest we remind you that the release of God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for 2022 on PS5 and PS4, on a date yet to be decided.