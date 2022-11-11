god of war ragnarok It is already available and the critics have been very favorable, so it is certain that some players will want to get the most out of the PS4 version or, if they have a chance, enjoy it on PS5 as well.

The PS5 version has many options in its visual presentation, however, the most worthy we could say is the one with 60 frames per second and a variable resolution. If you decide to play it at 4K and 40 FPS it works too, but 60 frames per second is best.

If you play it on PS4, then you realize that the count is 30 frames per second and a resolution of 1080p, which is good for what the Sony console can do.

We recommend: God of War: Ragnarok will have a photo mode, but it will take time.

Now what if you want to upgrade from PS4 version to PS5? Well, that’s possible, but it’s not free. The price is $10 dollars or 10 euros depending on the region. As you can see, it is a different case from the one handled with Horizon: Forbidden West.

Font: Sony.

In the case of Horizon: Forbidden West the update from the previous generation version to the current one was free of charge. Originally it would cost but the controversy arose and PlayStation reconsidered in that sense.

But in the case of god of war ragnarok said concession is no longer present to move from the PS4 version to PS5 at no cost. It’s something players have to get used to with titles that are cross-generational.

Does God of War Ragnarok for PS4 come by default in the PS5 version?

If you happened to wonder if the PS4 version of god of war ragnarok is included in the PS5 the answer is yes. However, if you buy the PS4 one you won’t immediately get the PS5 one.

It is one of the reasons why the game on PlayStation 5 costs $10 more. So if you buy the PlayStation 5 version to play on your PS4 you may as well do it because it comes included at no additional cost.

Font: Sony.

However, if you happen to buy the PS4 one and want to play the PS5 one when you have the console, you will have to pay what we mentioned before. This is because the PS5 version includes the PS4 but not the other way around.

We just emphasize it to make it as clear as possible. So it’s up to the player to decide which version of this game to buy, which is one of the big releases for the remainder of this year.

In addition to god of war ragnarok we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.