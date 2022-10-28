Reportedly, God of War Ragnarok it will take more than 70 hours to be 100% complete, in line with previous rumors that a normal game playthrough can take up to 40 hours.

In a few weeks, Ragnarok will finally be available after years of waiting. One of the big questions that many fans of the latest game have asked themselves is how long the adventure will last and how much new it will introduce compared to God of War of 2018. Thanks to the game previews that were released last week, we now have a solid idea of ​​how long the adventure could last if players visit every corner of the game world.

As Twisted Voxel pointed out, several IGN reporters answered spoiler-free questions about God of War Ragnarok. One of the questions that comes from a viewer is whether Ragnarok is more of a sequel to the 2018 game, or if it looks more like an expansion, causing a podcast debate over what constitutes a sequel.

Following that debate, IGN community leader Jada Griffin talks about her experience with the game so far, noting that more new elements are introduced as you go into the story, before mentioning that she hasn’t finished it with yet. more than 70 hours of gameplay. Griffin said, “I have 70 hours of gameplay right now. Yes, I’m running a completist run for those who ask me, or ask me why I haven’t finished it yet.”

We remind you that God of War Ragnarok will be available from November 9th: if you haven’t done it yet, you can take a look at our preview at this link.

