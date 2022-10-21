Today is one of the first days dedicated to God of War Ragnarok, the Sony blockbuster that is about to be released in a few days, on November 9th. In fact, today was a day of previews, also here on Eurogamer, in which our Lorenzo Mancosu was able to experience in detail the continuation of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus.

But in addition to new information on gameplay, graphics and much more, we have new information thanks to PlayStation Game Sizewhich on Twitter, revealed the weight of the title on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as revealing the date of the preload.

🚨 God of War Ragnarök (PS4-PS5) 🟩 US: 🟧 PS4: 106.9 GB (Version: 1.01)

🟫 PS5: 84 GB (Version: 1.001.000) 🟨 EU: 🟦 PS4: 118,519 GB (Version: 1.01)

🟪 PS5: 90-100GB (exact size soon) ⬛ Pre-Load: November 2

⬜ Launch: November 9 🟥 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/60gKkvBRJu – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 20, 2022



On PlayStation 5, God of War Ragnarok will occupy between 90 and 100GB, more than the 84GB of the US version. This is likely due to localization, with many more languages ​​present in the game. On PlayStation 4, the title instead reaches 118GB (again for Europe), due to a different data compression, which is necessary given the different hardware.

Finally, the date of the preload, available from 2 November. You therefore have seven days to download everything, even if you don’t have a fast internet line available.