Like other first party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphics modes that players can choose from PS5. Depending on your preferences, you will be able to prioritize performance or quality in these ways, which require some concessions.

If the resolution is your top priority, you will be able to run the game with one of two options, one of which renders the adventure with a 4K resolution and a locked frame rate of 30 fps. The other resolution mode has a slightly higher frame rate and requires HDMI 2.1 support, so expect to still play 4K images at 40 fps.

For gamers who prefer a high frame rate, with the performance mode you can see Kratos smash through enemies at 60fps in Performance mode or 120fps if you have HDMI 2.1 support.

God of War: Ragnarok will launch on November 9 for PS5 and PS4, concluding the Norse saga of Kratos. If you have not already done so, at this link you can take a look at our first impressions.

Source: Press-Start