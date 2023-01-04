God of War Ragnarok seems to already have surpassed the overall sales of Horizon Forbidden West in the space of just over a month in the UK market, based on GfK data released by GamesIndustry.biz, demonstrating how the Kratos franchise has an edge over Aloy’s.

We always speak exclusively of the physical market and only of the United Kingdom, with data that are strongly influenced by the presence of bundles in this area. In the pre-Christmas period the package containing was in fact distributed PS5 and God of War Ragnarok, which probably recorded truly impressive numbers, also considering that Sony has started to increase console production significantly in recent months.

According to Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, in terms of physical sales on the British market, “God of War Ragnarok has already outsold Horizon Forbidden West”, confirming however that it is the fourth most successful pitch in this territory in 2022, after FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Last November, a few days after its launch, Sony announced that God of War Ragnarok had already reached 5.1 million units sold worldwide at its release, which makes it the best launch ever for a PlayStation Studios production. Strangely, there is still no official sales data for Horizon Forbidden West.

We have seen God of War Ragnarok close 2022 at the top of the British software chart also thanks to the bundles distributed by Sony, with the game having received wide acclaim also from critics, as well as from the public.