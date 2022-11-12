Lance McDonald has revealed via Twitter that he has hacked God of War Ragnarok and to have found a way to unlock the camera during cutscenes: this allows him to search for non-visible items and maybe find some easter eggs.

McDonald shared a sample video, from the beginning of God of War Ragnarok: there are no real ones spoilerbut if you don’t want to see it don’t start the video in the tweet below.

Precisely, Lance McDonald writes: “I hacked God of War Ragnarok to unlock the camera in the cutscenes, which gives me total freedom to see what is happening offscreen during the cinematic sequences. I wonder if there are any silly Easter Eggs to be found this time around.”

As seen above, McDonald’s shared a video dedicated to the first sequence of the game. It all starts with Kratos sitting in a cave while he prepares arrows. Normally, we only see the interior until the arrival of Atreus carrying a deer (sequence that represents the growth of the boy, since the beginning of the previous adventure was linked to the hunting of a deer but took place with fatigue and suffering).

McDonald’s allows us to see though what is on the outside: The funniest part is seeing Atreus carrying the deer. The boy’s polygon is positioned in the middle of the snow and rocks and the position in which he is is a little smile.

If you are interested curiosities related to God of War Ragnarokdid you know that the director discovered he suffered from aphasia during development?