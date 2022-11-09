The Last Remnants of Asgard is a side mission of God of War Ragnarok, accessible only after completing the game and unlocking it in the Favors section of the missions menu. By completing this series of operations you will gain 10k of experience for Kratos, 2.5K for Freya and the related Remnants of Asgard.

Let’s start by saying that every object to be found will be defended by Einherjaronce defeated, a scroll of lore will be released, as well as a Red Chest containing Fortified Remnants and Tempered Remnants.

Vanaheim, next to the FREYR’S CAMP: On a bank north of the Portal. You will need to loot the red chest before the Einherjar attacks.

On a bank north of the Portal. You will need to loot the red chest before the Einherjar attacks. Vanaheim, WOOD OF EAST BARRI : On the shore where you previously fought two Dreki.

: On the shore where you previously fought two Dreki. Svartalfheim, PIT OF ALBERIC : Right at the beginning, right after the Dragon Beach.

: Right at the beginning, right after the Dragon Beach. Svartalfheim, WET LANDS OF AURVANGAR: On the northwestern island, where there is a Nornir Chest.

On the northwestern island, where there is a Nornir Chest. Svartalfheim, JARNSMIDA MINES: Using the cable car that takes you to the southern side of the mines, you will find it next to the Mystical Portal.

Using the cable car that takes you to the southern side of the mines, you will find it next to the Mystical Portal. Muspelheim, ARDENTI CLIFF : Near the entrance to the Forge of Surtur.

: Near the entrance to the Forge of Surtur. Midgard, WELL OF URD : Off the peak that leads to the Well of Urd itself.

: Off the peak that leads to the Well of Urd itself. Midgard, LAKE OF THE NINE : On the bridge leading to the Temple of Tyr.

: On the bridge leading to the Temple of Tyr. Alfheim, THE STROND : In the passage leading to the Mystical Portal, the Strond and the Temple of Light.

: In the passage leading to the Mystical Portal, the Strond and the Temple of Light. Alfheim, THE ARID LANDS: To the east of the Arid Lands, there is a rear access that will unlock a boss fight against Stinnr and Sterkr.

Stinnr wields a scythe and Sterkr wields a war hammer. For all the other game guides please follow this page.