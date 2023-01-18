Kvasir’s poems in God of War Ragnarok they are nothing more than small easter eggs that tell the story of the other Sony exclusives, a nice way for Santa Monica to pay homage to the other studios that work every day to make PlayStation the console that we have all learned to love over the years.

Obviously these tomes are collectible in all respects and, to obtain the relative trophy, you will have to find them.

Before continuing further, we remind you that in this guide there are spoilers, continue at your own risk.

Svartalfheim – Wetlands of Aurvangar – Horizon Zero Dawn

The first poem is found almost immediately at the beginning of the game, to recover it you will have to use a series of mechanisms and levers, the aim however is to climb onto the elevator, which you will necessarily have to do for the story.

The poem is located on the desk near the cash register, it cannot be missed.

Svartalfheim–Nidavellir–MLB The Snow

Near the main landing place of Nidavellir, to be exact in the blocked pier. To clear the passage you will have to use the sonic arrows, but obviously after you have spoken to SIndri in the market.

Svartalfheim – Lyngbakr Isle – The Last of Us Part II

Find the third poem on the back of Lyngbakr Island, located in the Bay of Plenty of the kingdom of Svartalfheim.

Svartalfheim – Jarnsmida Mines – Ratchet and Clank

This artifact is found towards the end of the Jarnsmida Mines area, in the area where Sindri provides Kratos and Atreus with a tool that is basically a torch.

To find it you will have to play a bit with the aqueduct, there is a pillar that you have to move until a stone slab comes close to you. Climb up and throw the Leviathan into the left end of the aqueduct to block the flow of water and move the crane to its original position.

Wait for the handhold to stop moving and use it to get to the other side and find the poem.

Alfheim – The Strond – Death Stranding

The poem can be found shortly after using the Duskstone to destroy the first wooden door by hitting it from behind. Go through the gate that you will have unlocked, go straight and go down to the left. Follow the path and you will find the tome.

Alfheim – Temple of light – Dreams

While exploring the temple, always keep an eye on the top right, you will necessarily notice a staircase that will lead you to a door. However, the latter is blocked and to get there you have to jump to the right onto a ledge.

Go left to get to a sort of balcony and look for the right angle to throw Leviathan, so as to unlock the passage and take the poem behind it.

Alfheim – Temple of Light – Concrete Genie

In a particular room of the temple you will have to defeat a swarm of nightmares, in that same area go left to find the poem placed on a table.

Alfheim – The Dry Lands – Astrobot

Inside the creature’s skull in the middle of the desert, you can find it on a ledge above.

Vanaheim – Southern Waste – Uncharted

You will find the poem in the market area, it will only be accessible at night.

In this area you can see a floor that can be broken, smash it and underneath you will find the poem. You can also pass by during the day when you first arrive in the kingdom.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands – Journey

Accessible after completing the “Showdown” quest, go through the Hjarta Tunnel and head northeast under a rock arch.

Vanaheim – The chasms – Ghost od Tsushima

It will not be possible to visit this area until you complete the quest “Creatures of Prophecy”.

Head to the northwestern corner of the arena and destroy the brambles, continue along the path until you get to the poem.

Vanaheim – The Jungle – The Order: 1886

To get this poem you will have to complete the mission “The return of the river”, after which you will find it near the celestial altar in the area.

Svartalfheim – Core – Bloodborne

To find this artifact you will first have to get the spear, then go back to the mine and use the elevator that will take you to the Torsolo.

At a specific point as soon as you arrive there will be the possibility to create a new path with the spear, do it and follow it until you get the poem.

Midgard – The rowers – Days Gone

The poem is in the second room, complete the environmental puzzle to unlock access and thus obtain the last poem you are missing.