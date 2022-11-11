God of War Ragnarok contains as many as 6 Draugr’s Lairs. Closing all the Lairs will be needed to complete the “Born of Flames” Favor. Each of these will give you rewards that will improve the Blades of Chaos. Compulsory thing if you wish obtain Equipment Level 9. Not only that, closing the Lairs of Draugr will help you get 100% of the game.

From this point on you could run into spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. So if you don’t want to know the details of the new Santa Monica adventure, stop your reading here.

One of the first things you need to know about Draugr’s Lairs is that every time you want to close one, you’ll run into a miniboss. The attacks will be very varied, as it will create walls of fire that we advise you to dodge gone sideways. But without any further frills, here’s their position:

The Watchtower, Svartalfheim

The Core, Svartalfheim

The Arid Lands, Alfheim

Lake of Nine, Midgard

Abandoned Village, Vanaheim

The Plains, Vanheim

And here’s where to find all of Draugr’s Lairs in God of War Ragnarok. If, on the other hand, you need more to get 100% of the game, here is our guide for find all the Essences of Hel or get all collectibles in the Aurvangar Wetlands.