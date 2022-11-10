Kratos will be able to use a variety of different shields in God of War Ragnarok. But not all of them are available from the Huldra brothers. So if you have a style of play that favors defense over attack, here is the location of all the shields in the game.

Before we begin it is important to say that it is impossible to lose these shields. Yes, because they can be obtained both during the main storyline and during free roaming, after the adventure of Kratos and Atreus. Additionally, the first three are obtainable from the Blacksmith, while one of these is found inside a Legendary Chest.

From this point on you could run into spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. So if you don’t want to know the details of the new Santa Monica adventure, stop your reading here.

Dauntless Shield

Available from the blacksmith.

Stone Wall Shield

Available for purchase from the blacksmith.

Star Shards Shield

You can buy it from the blacksmith.

Shield of the Guardian

This shield is obtained at the start of the eighth storyline mission. It will be given to you automatically in the beginning by Sindri and Brok.

Assault shield

There are two different ways to get this shield. The first is to find the Legendary Chest immediately after the boss fight with Garm, in Helheim. But in case you forget to get it, it will automatically be added to the blacksmith shop. This because you will not be able to return to that point in God of War Ragnarok after the main storyline. So Santa Monica decided to make it available anyway.

And here’s how to get all the God of War Ragnarok shields.