Inside God of War Ragnarok there are different types of collectibles, including i Jewels of Yggdrasilwhich you will need to repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil completely, so as to also obtain the trophy Who goes on well. In this guide we will show you where to find them all.

We remind you that some of the information in the guide may contain some SPOILERS on God of War Ragnarok, so proceed reading only being aware of it.

The 9 Jewels of Yggdrasil

Yggrdasil’s Amulet has a total of 9 jewel slots, however 2 are fixed already since you will get it, and consequently your task will be find the remaining 7 Jewels of Yggdrasil. You will get the Amulet during the sixth main quest of the game.

Jewel 1 – You will have it by default.

– You will have it by default. Jewel 2 – You will have it by default.

– You will have it by default. Jewel 3 – You will get it as a reward during the story, after defeating the Ice Ghost .

– You will get it as a reward during the story, after defeating the . Jewel 4 – You will get it at the Forge, as a reward during the story, after defeating the ogres .

– You will get it at the Forge, as a reward during the story, after defeating the . Jewel 5 – You will find it within a legendary chest in Alfheim , in the Lost Sands. Head north to enter the Elven Sanctum and you will find the chest.

– You will find it within a , in the Lost Sands. Head north to enter the Elven Sanctum and you will find the chest. Jewel 6 – You will find it within a legendary chest in Svartalfheim , at the end of Alberich Island. You will open it automatically during the side quest “The Lost Treasure”.

– You will find it within a , at the end of Alberich Island. You will open it automatically during the side quest “The Lost Treasure”. Jewel 7 – You will find it within a legendary chest in Midgard , to the oarsmen. After interacting with the large chains to progress through the area, you’ll have access to some stairs, which will reveal themselves to the right. Go down them to the end and you will find the chest on the right.

– You will find it within a , to the oarsmen. After interacting with the large chains to progress through the area, you’ll have access to some stairs, which will reveal themselves to the right. Go down them to the end and you will find the chest on the right. Jewel 8 – You will find it in a legendary chest in Vanaheim , in Noatun’s Garden, you will see a blue seal beyond a window. Apply purple rune arrows to the vines blocking the way, and another to the outer wall. Blast them with the Blades of Chaos to clear your way and throw your ax at the blue seal.

– You will find it in a , in Noatun’s Garden, you will see a blue seal beyond a window. Apply purple rune arrows to the vines blocking the way, and another to the outer wall. Blast them with the Blades of Chaos to clear your way and throw your ax at the blue seal. Jewel 9 – Even the last one, you will find it in a legendary chest in Vanaheimin the Jungle, after you’ve dropped into the hole in the dragon pit where the side quest begins “Path of Destruction”.

That’s all for the guide to the Jewels of Yggdrasil, but we remind you that on our pages you will find dozens of other useful guides both on God of War Ragnarok and on other games with which you may find it difficult. Have you checked out our complete God of War Ragnarok Trophies and Platinum guide yet?