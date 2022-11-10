God of War Ragnarok – Guide to all trophies and Platinum

And this time too we are, God of War Ragnarok is finally ready to upset us all, and as always we are ready to make all this upheaval a little more reasoned, allowing you to transform your trophy hunting and platinum into something simpler with ours guide. The continuation of the adventure of Kratos And Atreus in the Norse lands it will continue where we left off, and you can enjoy it on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5.

The number of trophies that we will have to obtain in Ragnarok is less than in other titles of this generation (Horizon Forbidden West even counted 59), and they will all be obtainable trophies playing at the difficulty you prefer. The trophies are in total 36 (16 15 4 , 1 ), nobody of these is to be obtained online And nobody of these is missable. We would also like to say that the total time can inevitably vary according to your skills and the difficulty you will face, but that will occupy you. on average over 60 hours. As you will discover by reading the trophies, the general difficulty for obtaining platinum and all trophies is therefore medium / low.

Before starting with the guide to the trophies and platinum of God of War Ragnarok, if you have not read it yet, we invite you to also read our review of the game.

ATTENTION: although we will try to avoid as many details as possible, in the guide there will be SPOILERS regarding God of War Ragnarok, its plot and some of the events. We therefore advise you to continue reading looking only for what you need, or only if you have already finished the main story.

What to do first?

If you have already played the 2018 title, for sure you will feel at home, because many of the mechanics will be the same and even the structure of the game follows the prequel. Many of the trophies are related to the continuation of the story and the collectibles, and apart from a couple of the latter to get the platinum you will have to complete the game at 100%. As we told you nothing is missinghowever, backtracking will be required, because some areas or objects they will only be obtainable returning a second time after obtaining a certain skill. As a main tip, we invite you to enjoy the game and the story for your first run, and to complete the secondary objectives in the free-roaming stage at the end of the game (this run will take you about 20 hours).

All guides related to the various trophies will be available next to the relevant trophy in the list below.

God of War Ragnarok trophies and platinum guide

God of War Ragnarok bronze trophies

Son of flowers – Collect a flower in each of the Nine Kingdoms. | Trophy linked to the mission “Nine Kingdoms in bloom”, as soon as you collect the first one together with Freya in one of the kingdoms, the mission will be activated. Specific guide at this link.

Bookworm – Get all the books. | You will get the trophy when you find all 13 of Kvasir's Poems. Specific guide coming soon.

The Curator – Collect all artifacts. | Trophy explained in the description, find all the artifacts and you will get it. Specific guide coming soon.

Where it all started – Equip a spell. | You will unlock it during the story, when the tutorial forces you to do so.

Spit polishing – Upgrade a piece of armor. | Just go to Brok and Sindri's shop and upgrade a piece of armor. To do this you will need the raw materials, which differ according to the armor.

Who starts well – Purchase a skill. | Having said that, open the Kratos or Atreus skill tree, and spend the accumulated experience points to purchase a skill.

Bear skin – Face the bear. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

Blood debt – Face the God of Thunder. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

Street brawl – Face the mysterious Valkyrie. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

The root of the problem – Confront Nidhogg. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

The cauldron – Destroy Gryla's cauldron. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

Dog catcher – Take on Garm. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

The just punishment – Confront Heimdall. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

Unity is strength – Face the Father of all. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

Rebel leader – Collect the Hammer of Rebellion. | To get it you will have to complete the secondary mission "Spirit of rebellion" which you will get from Durlin in Svartalfheim after completing the 10th story mission.

New friendships – Take the Lunda sphere. | To get it you will have to complete the secondary mission "A mysterious sphere" which you will get from Lunda in Alfheim, friend of Brock and Sindri.

Silver trophies by God of War Ragnarok

This is Sparta – Remember the teachings of Sparta. | Trophy linked to history, not to be missed.

Full belly – Obtain all of Idun's apples and all blood mead horns. | Trophy explained in the description, you can find them in the Nornane Chests scattered around the game. Specific guide coming soon.

Phalanx – Obtain all shields. | Many will be obtainable from the crates, others as side mission rewards. Specific guide coming soon.

Collector – Obtain all the memorabilia and the else. | Trophy explained in the description, specific guides coming soon.

Dragon Slayer – Create the Dragon Scale armor set. | You will only be able to craft the Dragon Scale armor after completing your first (secondary) dragon hunt in the area Crater in Vanaheim . The set consists of three pieces, and they require dragon parts to create: Dragon scale breastplate (14,000 silver, 1 dragon claw and 2 dragon teeth), Dragon Scale Girdle (10,000 silver and 10 dragon's teeth), Dragon Scale Bracelets (10,000 silver and 10 dragon teeth).

Who goes well – Completely repairs Yggdrasill's amulet. | You will unlock the amulet after the bossfight against Nidhogg. You must repair all 7 damaged slots through the blacksmith, and for each of them you will need a Jewel of Yggdrasill. Guide to find all the upcoming Yggdrasill jewels.

Farewell to a friend – Attend the funeral. | Once the main story is over, you will be able to undertake the side quest "Viking Funeral" by talking to Lunda. The trophy will unlock after the end credits.

Good omen owl – Free the Hafgufa. | You will have to complete the two side missions "The Secret of the Sands" And "Song of the Sands" in Alfheim. The area of ​​the Forbidden Sands where one of the two side missions will be located will only be available after you have reconciled with Freya. Guide to upcoming side missions.

Pardon – Free the Lyngbakr. | Complete the side mission "The Weight of the Chains" in Svartalfheim. Guide to upcoming side missions.

What a beautiful day – Retrieve Mardoll. | You will get the trophy by completing the secondary mission "Freya has no peace" in Vanaheim. Guide to upcoming side missions.

– Retrieve Mardoll. | You will get the trophy by completing the secondary mission “Freya has no peace” in Vanaheim. Guide to upcoming side missions. Invasive species – Complete all hunts in the Crater. | Trophy explained in the description: there are exactly 9 hunts that must be completed in the area of ​​the Crater in Vanaheim, between epic hunts and dragon hunts, and all count as secondary missions. For the guide to the completion we send you to the guide of the secondary (in drafting), below instead the list of missions, divided by areas:

Jungle: Dragon hunts “A trail of the dead”, “What lies below” And “Path of Destruction”. The Voragini: Dragon hunts “Skies on fire” And “A trembling hole”. The Plains: Dragon hunts “For Vanaheim!” And “In the middle of the night”; Epic hunts “The nocturnal predator” And “At the light of the Sun”.

Gold trophies by God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok Platinum Trophy