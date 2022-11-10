God of War Ragnarok has been raging on our screens for just over twenty-four hours and already many are wondering: how do i find all 9 flowers in the game? The favor named The Nine Kingdoms in Bloom which will allow you, once completed, to unlock the Florist trophy. Flowers can also be found at the end of the game, as you roam the world freely, it is not necessary to find them during the main mission.

Glycine Muspelheim

Is found at the Crucible, right next to Brok’s shop. Before you can access Muspelheim you will need to acquire both pieces of the suit of Muspelheimwhich can be found at Modvitnir Plant and Alberich’s Pit, both in Svartalfheim.

Cornflower Alfheim

It is found at The Forbidden Sands, in the far west. It can be placed between some rocks and an upper platform that you can climb with a troll on.

Dream girder Niflheim

He is found in the Aesir Prison Ruins, in a cell in the prison downstairs. It can be found inside one of the prison cells on the lower level. To access the prison, you will first need to complete the game. You can then access it from the path to the left of the Raven Tree region.

Glacifolia Niflheim

It is found at Fields of Fogright next to the Mystical Portal. To enter, you will need to complete the gamethen speak to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s house to receive the Yggdrasil seed.

Jotunheim clay

It is located in Casa-abero di Angrboda, along a path. To access the Mystical Portal you will need to complete the gamethen speak to Ratatoskr to receive the Yggdrasil seed.

Edenera Midgard

It is located in Boschetto del Santuario, next to the house of Freya. To access the Mystical Portal you will need to complete the game, then speak to Ratatoskr to receive the Yggdrasil Seed.

Animirto Helheim

It is found at Hel’s Perch, close to where you fought Garm. After the second Garm fight, before climbing the wall there will be a spot where you can throw your own Launch Draupnir To the right. Cross that gap to find the flower.

Lampthorn Svartalfheim

It is found at Nidavellirnear the tavern. Use the Spear of Draupnir to cross the gap and will be on the ground.

Scarlish Vanaheim

It is located south of the Mystical Portal in Le Voragini. To access it, you will first need to complete the River Return Favor to make the river flow.

