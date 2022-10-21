Press-Start Australia editorial team revealed that God of War: Ragnarok on PS5 will have four graphics modes different, two of which, however, can only be activated if you have a TV / monitor that supports HDMI 2.1 and a high refresh rate. At the bottom of the news we also reported details on the graphics options for PS4 Pro.

Below we have listed the graphics modes as reported by Press-Start Australia:

Resolution : 4K and framerate locked at 30 fps

: 4K and framerate locked at 30 fps Performance : framerate locked at 60 fps (and dynamic 4K, according to the ShopTo store).

: framerate locked at 60 fps (and dynamic 4K, according to the ShopTo store). Resolution (High Frame Rate On) – 4K and framerate locked at 40 fps (requires HDMI 2.1)

– 4K and framerate locked at 40 fps (requires HDMI 2.1) Performance (High Frame Rate On) – unlocked framerate up to 120 fps (requires HDMI 2.1)

Obviously, to know in detail the performances of God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and PS4 it will be necessary to wait for in-depth analyzes. In any case, the presence of 30, 40, 60 and 120 fps modes should satisfy everyone’s tastes.

God of War Ragnarok, Kratos is unleashed on the unfortunate of the moment

Just a few minutes ago we published our God of War Ragnarok Tested on our pages, in which Pierpaolo Greco talks to us about his first impressions of the highly anticipated new exclusive for PS5 and PS4, waiting to be able to read the full review once the deadline is over. embargo.

Update: as reported in our tried God of War Ragnarok, the PS4 Pro features two graphics modes, one at 30 fps and the other aiming for 60 fps.

As explained by Pierpaolo Greco “the one that favors performance, and therefore aims at 60 FPS, seemed decidedly less stable, while remaining well above 30 frames per second. Among other things, without major repercussions on visual quality, with the exception of a substantial decrease in detail in the more open areas, in particular the widely explorable realm of Svartalfheim.“

We remind you that God of War Ragnarok will be available starting from November 9, 2022.