To celebrate the launch of God of War Ragnarök on PS4 and PS5 Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia, in collaboration with Dazn, has projected a digital mosaic created with the community support. The activity represents the culmination of # FaceTheRagnarök: a project that started on October 3, entirely dedicated to the Playstation community. Users, to take part in the initiative, shared a selfie, painting their face with the tattoo that characterizes one of the two characters in the game: Kratos. Participants were then asked to tell about themselves by choosing from some key words that identified the distinctive traits of their personality. In just three weeks, the community responded with over 2,000 snaps collected.

The final act of # FaceTheRagnarök took place at the San Siro Stadium, theater of the spectacular projection that dominated the “pitch” during an Inter match. Thanks to the sophisticated video mapping technology, which allows you to create effects of great visual impact, the spectators first witnessed the “freezing” of the turf, which then gradually “crumbled” revealing a gigantic digital mosaic depicting Kratos and Atreus, the protagonists of the last chapter of the Norse epic developed by Santa Monica Studio. The mosaic is not just a simple projection: the suggestive key art portraying “father and son”, if observed in detail, hides thousands of shots of the PlayStation community, which animate the composition with their own experiences and peculiarities.