Geoff Keighley – creator and host of The Game Awards – is playing God of War Ragnarok and has decided to share what he thinks through his official Twitter profile. The reporter stated, in a nutshell, that the game is of quality.

More precisely, Keighley wrote: “I have played for five hours, I can confidently say that God of War Ragnarok is a faithful and direct follow-up to God of War of 2018. The most notable change: the combat system, already best in class, has layers and modifiers still deeper. ”

“I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface – Ragnarok is coming. It’s beautiful!” Concludes Keighley in his own. tweetwhich you can see below, accompanied by an image of Kratos colliding with Thor.

God of War Ragnarok, we remind you, will arrive on November 9, 2022 on PS4 and PS5. The game will therefore be both on old-gen and on current generation: however, you don’t have to fear that the PS4 version has been limited. God of War Ragnarok was designed from the beginning for PS4, the PS5 version is “the icing on the cake”.

Furthermore, it is explained that the sequels do not revolutionize, they just refine: the same will be for God of War Ragnarok.