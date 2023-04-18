Jessica Nigri she’s back, with an extraordinary one cosplay Of Freyacentral character also in God of War Ragnarok. The result of this interpretation, however, is certainly not what you expected, and the video clearly demonstrates it.

In fact, we see Jessica intent on celebrating her latest project together with the official Atreus cosplayer, Abi: the two dance (without music, courtesy of SIAE) and hold a drink, but the kids (BOY!) cannot drink alcohol and so the celebration ends abruptly.

Able to hit 11 million copies sold on PS5 and PS4, God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and his son face the pitfalls of Ragnarok, the twilight of the Norse gods, and the challenges that this event entails for the two protagonists.

