One of the new images of God of War Ragnarok

Raf Grassetti, the art director of God of War Ragnarok for Sony Santa Monica, posted four new images from God of War Ragnarok showing the gameplay of the game. Yes, no cinematic images built inside the engine, but just game shots, seen from the perspective you will have while playing. They are a rarity these days. Let’s see them collected in a special gallery:

The images, captured by the PS5 version, as specified on the same, show a very high graphic quality, as was to be expected from a Santa Monica game. The scenarios shown are very different from each other and also account for the high variety of places that you will visit, despite the whole adventure taking place in the Nordic lands.

It should be noted that a few hours before publishing the images, Grassetti had made the Kratos and Atreus cosplay guide available.

What to add? We are increasingly curious to see God of War Ragnarok in action. Fortunately, November 9, 2022, the release date of the game, is just around the corner, when we will be able to play it on PS4 and PS5.