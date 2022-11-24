Launched about two weeks ago, God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 it was finished from the 25% of players. The data was learned by consulting the Trophy statistics and is in line with that of other games of the genre. Slightly better, but not by much.

More specifically, 24.8% of the players reached the end of the main story. If the percentage seems very low to you, it’s because you probably don’t know that most players abandon the titles they buy before reaching the end. Often much earlier. The percentage made by the title of Sony Santa Monica it’s not bad, if you put it into perspective, that is, if you consider its open world nature and the many secondary activities, which take a long time to deal with.

Likely that in the coming weeks the value will grow, either due to the increase in sales, currently 5.1 million copies declared, or due to the greater time available to players to devote themselves to God of War Ragnarok.

Looking to Platinum Trophy, obviously things get worse: it was only unlocked by 3.9% of Ragnarok players. Considering that one of the objectives requires finding all the gongs scattered around the world, many may have settled for the end credits, at least for now.

