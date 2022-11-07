God of War Ragnarok will be available on November 9, 2022. However, it would not be an ordinary day, but according to a fan it would have been chosen voluntarily by the developers of Santa Monica Studio as it would have an interesting link with the plot of the game.

According to Twitter / TikTok user EmManuDoll, the date was chosen to coincide with a lunar event. In conjunction with the release date there will be a full moon and a total lunar eclipse, also known as the Red Moon (or Blood Moon in English). In fact, the moon appears red in this situation, as the Sun, Earth and Moon are perfectly aligned.

How is this related to God of War Ragnarok? As indicated, in the Norse mythology the total lunar eclipse occurs as much as Sköll and Hati, the wolves chasing the sun and the moon respectively, manage to capture the two stars. It is believed that in such a situation the moon turns red and also that Ragnarok begins.

God of War Ragnarok then comes in coinciding with a celestial event deeply tied to the plot of the game (it’s also in the name, after all). Is it wanted? Is it a coincidence? We cannot know. Santa Monica Studio responded to EmManuDoll’s tweet with three emoticons of a thoughtful face, so the best we can say is that the team hasn’t denied that it’s wanted. Maybe he just got lucky and didn’t even notice, or he was just waiting for someone to notice.

Considering that the release dates are conditioned by many factors and that the ability to print and send sufficient copies certainly takes priority over coinciding with a lunar event, we believe that in the best of cases the team was lucky, but it seems difficult that this date was chosen just to match with the red moon.

What do you think? While waiting for the game, we remind you of the number of trophies and their relative rarity: none are linked to the level of difficulty.